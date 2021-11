24 youth came out to play

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club hosted a free event to teach youth some curling skills during a Saturday morning event at the NexSource Centre.

This event was organized by Curling Alberta.

curlingsylvanlake

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

