Mt. Baker, the third-highest peak in Washington State, dominates the skyline in Abbotsford, B.C., which is on the Canada-U.S. border. (File Photo/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford: Will this volcano blow its top?

A U.S. mountain 500,000 years old dominates the Abbotsford skyline

Abbotsford, the fifth largest city in British Columbia, is surrounded by mountains, rivers and farms.

Bordered by the mighty Fraser River and, to the south, the U.S.-Canada border its most prominent landmark is Mount Baker, the second-most active volcano in nearby Washington state.

The beautiful ice-clad mountain is 3,285 metres high, and it has blown its top a few times throughout its 500,000 year history.

For example, an eruption in 1843 resulted in a fish kill, forest fire and dusting of volcanic ash.

It’s had a number of names over the years, from local First Nations to early Spanish explorers, but its current appellation — Baker — comes from a naval officer who spotted the mountain while voyaging in 1792 as part of Captain George Vancouver’s crew on the famous British ship, the Discovery.

His name was Joseph Baker, but it wasn’t much of a discovery: On a clear day, Mount Baker’s peak can be seen from much of southwest British Columbia, particularly from the ocean.

So, what is the likelihood of Mount Baker blowing its top? Well, experts have noted volcanic activity throughout the years, particularly since 1975. But they advise that there’ll be plenty of warning before an eruption through earthquakes, venting and other signs.

abbotsfordBritish ColumbiaTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Alberta confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday

‘We’re far from being out of the woods,’ says premier

Sylvan Lake golf course says it can operate with safe, touch-free changes

Golf is currently deemed a non-essential service are impacted by government regulations

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

Federal government is also creating a $750-million fund to cut methane emissions

Alberta confirms two new deaths, 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

‘We have not seen the peak’

Rimbey clinic potentially losing two doctors after COVID-19 pandemic

Rimbey Medical Clinic Manager Shirley Knauft said threats are due to the Alberta government’s cuts

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Return to normal hinges on immunity, say those pushing for new COVID-19 blood tests

Return to normal hinges on immunity, say those pushing for new COVID-19 blood tests

Federal oilpatch bailout focus on cleanup of abandoned wells, reduced emissions

Federal oilpatch bailout focus on cleanup of abandoned wells, reduced emissions

Mutual funds get more room to meet investor redemptions amid COVID’s volatility

Mutual funds get more room to meet investor redemptions amid COVID’s volatility

Liberals pledge financial aid to sectors of economy hit hard by COVID-19

Liberals pledge financial aid to sectors of economy hit hard by COVID-19

Insurance companies cut group health plan premiums as claims fall

Insurance companies cut group health plan premiums as claims fall

Financial, energy sectors lead Toronto market higher, U.S. markets also trade up

Financial, energy sectors lead Toronto market higher, U.S. markets also trade up

Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Review: Canadian melody maker Ron Sexsmith finds serenity

Review: Canadian melody maker Ron Sexsmith finds serenity

Most Read