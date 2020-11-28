3 Made-in-Alberta adventures for your winter staycation

If you want to take a great photo for your social media followers, you can’t beat Lake Louise. Photo: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

International destinations are off the menu for most travellers this year, but that hasn’t stopped Albertans from exploring. With so much to do in our own backyard, there are plenty of opportunities to try something new this winter.

Instead of looking for a new destination, why not look for a new experience? Whether you’re a nature-lover, a history buff or a thrill-seeker, Alberta has an adventure for you.

Step outside your comfort zone at WinSport in Calgary, where new Canadians and longtime residents can try thrilling sports year-round. Photo: Nick Foy/Tourism Calgary

Get outside your comfort zone

If you’ve ever watched the Olympics and thought, ‘I’d like to try that,’ WinSport is your new best friend. The legacy of the 1988 Calgary Olympic Games lives on at this park on the northwestern edge of Calgary where you can ride in a bobsled behind a professional driver, drive your own luge cart down a paved track, hit a jump in the snowboard park, train with professional strength and conditioning coaches in the same gym as elite athletes, or float down the snow in the tube park. WinSport also has a special program for Newcomers to Canada, where beginners of all ages can try skating, skiing and snowboarding with lessons and equipment rentals.

Travel back in time in Alberta’s badlands, where spellbinding hoodoos rise from the prairie after centuries of erosion. Photo: Kim Passmore

Time travel

No road trip through Alberta is complete without a visit to Drumheller, where dinosaurs and ancient geology combine for a spectacular trip back in time. Winter is a great time to explore, with less crowds and plenty to do. Walk the Hoodoo Trail to see these photogenic sandstone pillars, worn down by centuries of wind and water. Warm up in the Royal Tyrell Museum of Paleontology with giant dino fossils, interactive exhibits, and engaging activities for all ages. Take a selfie with the world’s tallest dinosaur to cap off your time-travelling adventure.

With long winter nights come more opportunities to see the Northern Lights. Photo: Joel Dennis

Make your social media followers jealous

This winter why not go on a treasure hunt for Alberta’s best photos? Catch High Level Bridge at sunrise and try to capture the heart-stopping power of the world’s largest trestle bridge, right here in Lethbridge. Lace up your skates and step out on frozen Lake Louise for a jaw-dropping selfie surrounded by Rocky Mountain peaks. Check out the new ‘Rainbow Road’ just off Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue, and a whole bunch of other Instagrammable murals in the Strathcona neighbourhood. For a next-level challenge, head up to the world’s largest dark sky preserve in Wood Buffalo National Park, sprawling across the border into the Northwest Territories, and try to capture the dancing northern lights.

Please note that depending on the region, current health protocols may be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

