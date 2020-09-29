October in Central Alberta is time for family gatherings, Halloween fun and pumpkin spice and everything nice!

6 ways to celebrate the spooky season around Red Deer

Are you ready to fall for Central Alberta?

Shorter days and cooler temperatures brings harvest season to a close, and with it time for family gatherings, Halloween fun and of course, pumpkin spice and everything nice!

What’s happening in and around Red Deer this month? We checked in with Tourism Red Deer for some fresh, fun ideas for locals and visitors alike!

  1. Pumpkin Days on Kraay Family Farm. Get lost in the corn maze, watch for special events through the month, try your hand at bouncing on the Pumpkin Pad and more.
  2. For Halloween, Kerry Wood Nature Centre hosts a Halloween-themed mini day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, with hands-on nature exploration, games and crafts. With limited space, book early.
  3. The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame celebrates the spooky season with a trio of Halloween events. Drop-in from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 for Halloween crafts and goodie bags; admission is $10 per family. Family Movie Night follows at 6:30 p.m. with Hotel Transylvania (doors open at 6 p.m.) Space is limited to 20 families and admission is $20 per family, so register early. Popcorn and drinks provided; please bring your own chairs. Oct. 31 brings a Hallow-Tween Movie Night screening Guardians of the Galaxy, with popcorn and drinks provides. Doors are at 6:30 pm, with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Registration is $5 per person – please call ahead and bring your own chairs.
  4. Ready for a run? Dress up for the Oct. 31 Halloween Half (5km/10km/21km) in support of Big Brothers and Sisters of Red Deer and Area, with COVID protocols in place.
  5. For the younger set the House of Halloween Red Deer is designed for tots in kindergarten/grade 1 or younger; however, all ages are welcome. The address is 33 Reeves Crescent, and the display is open from 4:30 – 10:30 pm on Halloween eve only.
  6. Dare to be scared at the Danish Canadian Museum’s Haunted Forest! It is back this Halloween, Oct. 23 to 25; walk-ins are welcome as it will be outside for comfortable physical distancing.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller.

And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

AlbertaCanadacentralalbertaFamily activitiesred deer cityThings to do

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

160 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta on Tuesday

Province now has 1,571 active cases

Town of Sylvan Lake chooses projects for Municipal Stimulus Program

Municipal Stimulus Program is for “shovel-ready” infrastructure and part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan

Town of Sylvan Lake introducing strategies to reduce pressure of taxes in upcoming budget

The Town is in the early phases of planning the 2021 Budget, want to maintain current service levels

COVID-19: More than 1 million Albertans have been tested to date

Central zone at 18 active cases

Sylvan Lake mayor recognized with Award of Excellence

Mayor Sean McIntyre was named the recipient of the Award of Excellence at AUMA’s annual conference

No safe mask option for bearded members, RCMP says, but force is exploring solutions

RCMP says respirator not mandatory in all front-line situations, but sometimes needed to reduce risk

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

CP Holiday Train cancelled this year; virtual concert to be held in lieu of event

Canadian Pacific will still donate to local food banks in its network and host a virtual concert.

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures

Proportion of Canadians following safety measures has dropped by 3 per cent in the past two weeks

Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

Immigration, the top population driver, decreased due to the pandemic

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Liberals seek to fast track new COVID-19 aid bill after CERB expires

Government secured NDP support for legislation by hiking amount of benefits by $100 to $500 per week

Most Read