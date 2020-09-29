6 ways to celebrate the spooky season around Red Deer

Are you ready to fall for Central Alberta?

Shorter days and cooler temperatures brings harvest season to a close, and with it time for family gatherings, Halloween fun and of course, pumpkin spice and everything nice!

What’s happening in and around Red Deer this month? We checked in with Tourism Red Deer for some fresh, fun ideas for locals and visitors alike!

Pumpkin Days on Kraay Family Farm. Get lost in the corn maze, watch for special events through the month, try your hand at bouncing on the Pumpkin Pad and more. For Halloween, Kerry Wood Nature Centre hosts a Halloween-themed mini day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, with hands-on nature exploration, games and crafts. With limited space, book early. The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame celebrates the spooky season with a trio of Halloween events. Drop-in from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 for Halloween crafts and goodie bags; admission is $10 per family. Family Movie Night follows at 6:30 p.m. with Hotel Transylvania (doors open at 6 p.m.) Space is limited to 20 families and admission is $20 per family, so register early. Popcorn and drinks provided; please bring your own chairs. Oct. 31 brings a Hallow-Tween Movie Night screening Guardians of the Galaxy, with popcorn and drinks provides. Doors are at 6:30 pm, with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Registration is $5 per person – please call ahead and bring your own chairs. Ready for a run? Dress up for the Oct. 31 Halloween Half (5km/10km/21km) in support of Big Brothers and Sisters of Red Deer and Area, with COVID protocols in place. For the younger set the House of Halloween Red Deer is designed for tots in kindergarten/grade 1 or younger; however, all ages are welcome. The address is 33 Reeves Crescent, and the display is open from 4:30 – 10:30 pm on Halloween eve only. Dare to be scared at the Danish Canadian Museum’s Haunted Forest! It is back this Halloween, Oct. 23 to 25; walk-ins are welcome as it will be outside for comfortable physical distancing.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller.

And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

AlbertaCanadacentralalbertaFamily activitiesred deer cityThings to do