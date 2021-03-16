Camping reservations open for Alberta parks

Camping reservations are now open for Alberta’s provincial parks for the coming season.

If a camping trip to explore Alberta’s provincial parks is on your spring or summer calendar, reservations are now open for the coming season.

After all, with so many places to visit in Alberta, you have no shortage of diverse landscapes to explore!

Alberta Parks put a number of measures in place since last year to reduce spread of COVID-19, and those measures are expected to support a safe opening to the 2021 camping season, the Parks website notes.

Measures include:

Shower facilities remain closed.

Group camping will remain closed, unless and until Alberta Health Services group gathering restrictions are eased.

Shared sites with shared amenities like picnic tables and fire pits will have one half of the site closed – the same as last year.

If any cancellations are initiated by Alberta Parks due to COVID-19 restrictions, campers will be notified and receive a full refund – including the reservation fee.

To reserve your spot, visit reserve.albertaparks.ca

Before you head out to enjoy Alberta Parks, do your research as cell phone coverage is limited or non-existent in most of the provincial parks.

The Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre, Cypress Hills Visitor Centre and Canmore Nordic Centre are open for information, washroom use and takeaway food service (where available).

Check individual park pages for the latest status on facility services within Alberta Parks.

For those venturing out in the colder season, be sure to visit Alberta Parks’ Winter Safety page for tips to help stay safe.

BC Parks also opened their provincial camping reservations March 8.

READ MORE: BC provincial camp reservations start March 8

Parks Canada’s online reservation service for its 38 national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas will open in April for trips between May 2021 and March 2022. Find sites and their opening dates here.

