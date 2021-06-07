Central Alberta Raceways gears up for the summer season

Central Alberta Raceways is gearing up for their summer season kick off, and preparing for their opening race weekend June 12.

CAR President, Roy Keessar, says that while they hope to have fans in the stands for opening weekend, the verdict is still out.

“We want to make sure we follow the guidelines to a ‘T’,” Keessar says about the provincial COVID-19 restrictions and public health guidelines.

“On the 10th we’ll know whether we can have fans.”

Keesar says while it’s still undetermined if fans will be in the stands for the season starter, CAR is looking forward to potentially having the stands full of fans again this summer.

Stage three of Alberta’s COVID-19 re-opening plan, which outlines a lifting of all public health measures—including restriction capacities on outdoor gatherings and events, is slated to begin in early July.

“We are actually quite excited about it,” says Keessar. He says that CAR, like many businesses and organizations in Alberta, has taken a financial hit during the pandemic.

“If we have fans (back) that will really help.”

Albertaauto racingCanadaFamily activitiesThings to do