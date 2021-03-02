Pigeon Lake draws community curlers to outdoor rink

Despite a pandemic keeping community members physically distanced, Pigeon Lake neighbours have been creative this winter, using the biggest resource in their back yard – the lake itself.

Grandview Beach resident Corey Kozack has played a major role in the organized community activities and events at the lake.

For the past few years Kozack and his family have created and run the Grandview Haunted Barn in October, with all proceeds going to the Lakedell Elementary School. This year the Haunted Barn had more than 2,000 visitors and raised $5,000 for the school.

In addition to running the Haunted Barn, Kozack also has been creating a skating rink on the frozen lake at Grandview Beach. This year, beside the skating rink, Kozack and other residents from Grandview, Viola Beach, Crystal Springs and Poplar Bay created a sheet of curling ice.

Skating rink and curling ice at Grandview Beach, Pigeon Lake. Facebook/ Corey Kozack.

“We kind of just started out with the skating rink that was meant for our kids and we thought, we can’t spend 24 hours seven days a week on the rink, so why not let others use it,” Kozack says.

The curling ice was also an activity that all ages could enjoy. “The seniors need something too,” he adds.

Since the creation of the ice and donation of curling gear, the rink has proven immensely popular.

“Each community has contributed something at some point,” Kozack says.

“I can’t believe how much attention it’s gathered. Just through the community here, it’s unbelievable,” Kozack says.

Besides the curling ice, Kozack has been part of the team putting in ice at the Lakedell Elementary School.

“The nice thing about the rink here at the school is at night and on weekends it can be utilized by anybody in the community. It’s got lights, it has a skating shack there to change that’s heated,” Kozack says.

***

