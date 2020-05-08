Sylvan Lake: Camp Kuriakos has something for everyone

Camp, outdoor education centre, rental facility specializes in programs for all

Camp Kuriakos, located on Sylvan Lake, is a year-round camp, outdoor education centre, and rental facility specializing in summer camps and school programs for all ages. (Black Press Media files)

Camp Kuriakos, located on Sylvan Lake, is a year-round camp, outdoor education centre, and rental facility specializing in summer camps and school programs for all ages.

The camp also offers programs for families, with swimming, canoeing, kayaking, archery, challenge courses, wilderness site, climbing tower, sports, playground, crafts, and more.

The facility also offers rentals for overnight groups of up to 140.

(Note: Travel and activities were restricted at the time this article was posted due to the COVID-19 crisis. Check this website for current information about access when planning your future trips.)

– With files from visitsylvanlake.ca

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

AlbertaCanadasylvanlakeThings to do