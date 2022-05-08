Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course welcomes peak season with weekly events

Disc golf is played like traditional ball golf, but with discs and baskets

The 18-hole Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course is planning a variety of free summer events starting May 12, inclduing social events and league play Thursday nights through September.

The evenings are a chance for players of all levels of experience gather to have fun, learn new skills and meet new people in a non-competitive environment.

While the course is open all year, it’s mostly used during the warmer months from mid-April to mid November. Located south of Cole Way, the course is in a public space, so free to play and be enjoyed by all.

Local tournaments are also be planned for this summer.

The 2021 Battle of Central Alberta IV disc golf tournament drew players from as far as Quebec and British Columbia.

According to organizers, the course offers a unique blend of hills with open and wooded holes, as well as water hazards which increase the challenge.

The highest point on the course offers a scenic view of the lake and the town.

To accommodate all levels of play, the course design consists of both beginner and advance tee positions.

Local players designed the 6,000-foot course for an underutilized green space on the south side of town in 2019.

A course map is available on-site and online at www.sylvanlake.ca/en/public-services/resources/DiscGolfCourse-SylvanLake.pdf. Players can also download the Udisc app for course details and electronic mapping to help navigate the course.

AlbertaFamily activitiessylvanlakeThings to do