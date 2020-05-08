Sylvan Lake: This place is where you really want to make a splash

If you’re looking to hit the lake and make a big splash, you’ll probably want to check out one of Sylvan Lake’s newest attractions, the Aqua Splash facility.

Alberta’s first open-water adventure park, Aqua Splash has an amazing array of obstacles and activities, including a 15-foot tower, an oversized trampoline, slides, cliffs, climbing tower and more.

The facility is staffed with certified lifeguards.

(Note: Alberta has imposed some restrictions on non-essential travel during the COVID-19 crisis, but as you plan your future trip, you can find out about Aqua Splash’s current operations by checking this website and this Facebook page.)

