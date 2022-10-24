‘Ultimate Alberta Bucket List’ features adventures across the province

Emil Tiedermann’s latest book, ‘The Ultimate Alberta Bucket List: 100 Adventures to Truly Experience Alberta’, is available now. (Contributed photo)

A new book highlights 100 adventures people can experience across the Province of Alberta.

Author Emil Tiedermann, who’s based out of Edmonton, recently released The Ultimate Alberta Bucket List: 100 Adventures to Truly Experience Alberta.

The book features a handful of central Alberta bucket list items, including relaxing on the beaches of Sylvan Lake and making a pitstop in Gasoline Alley.

“There’s a lot more in central Alberta than I thought there would be when I started,” Tiedermann says.

Some items on the bucket list aren’t specific to central Alberta, but can be completed in the area, such as ATVing in rural Alberta, participating in Alberta Open Farm Days and attending a local powwow.

The idea for the book was born after Tiedermann tweeted a list of 50 places in Alberta.

“I asked people how many of those places they had been to. It was really popular and I turned that into a blog post, while expanding on it,” Tiedermann says.

“I noticed I hadn’t been to many of these places myself, so I wanted to do a bucket list and thought I should document it. I thought other people would want to do this as well, so I came up with the idea to write the book.”

Tiedermann, a born and raised Albertan, says he’s thrilled to share his love of Alberta through this book, which can be purchased on Amazon.

“I think Alberta is so diverse and beautiful. Right now especially it gets a bad rap. I want to help change the image people may have of Alberta and show there’s so much more here than they may know,” he says, adding it took him about three or four months to put together a definitive bucket list for the province.

“There was a lot of research online, in books and through YouTube videos. I also asked people on social media and read articles.”

Tiedemann also started a public Facebook group called Alberta Bucket List Adventures where people can share their experiences while adventuring across the province.

