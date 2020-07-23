West Coast Wild Encounters

Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s real estate market recovering from pandemic

Sylvan Lake is outperforming other Central Alberta markets in terms of transactions

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in central zone

153 active cases in the zone, 133 new active cases across the province

Sylvan Lake cafe uses pandemic closure to re-brand business

El Amor Cafe has re-branded and reopened as Main Street Eatery under the direction of Cindy Norell

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Province announces students will return to in-class this fall

There will be no limits on class sizes, the Province said in its announcement Tuesday afternoon

Precision Drilling Q2 loss surges as pandemic weakens demand for oil

$48.9 million lost

Loblaw Q2 profit plunges on pandemic costs despite surging revenues

$282 million spent on safety measures

Calgary could ‘step into the fray’ on Alberta school reopening plan: mayor

Calgary city council passes face coverings bylaw

Documents reveal doubts on Alberta plans to close, deregulate parks

Advice to consult the public ignored

Victims of Nova Scotia mass shooting march to demand public inquiry

Victims of Nova Scotia mass shooting march to demand public inquiry

Trudeau government relaxes fingerprinting rules for new hires during COVID-19

Trudeau government relaxes fingerprinting rules for new hires during COVID-19

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Calgary man faces terrorism charges after allegedly joining Islamic State

Calgary man faces terrorism charges after allegedly joining Islamic State

Most Read