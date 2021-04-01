A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)

7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

Canadian restaurants and businesses are pulling April Fools’ Day pranks on their customers, albeit some more believable than others.

Pizza Hut took to social media April 1 to announce the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni.

“Enjoy the aroma of fresh pizza every day,” the company posted to Instagram.

Fast-food chain A&W took the same approach. Instead of a candle, it told customers its plans to launch onion ring-scented hand sanitizer.

“Clean your hands, but keep the onion ring aroma,” it lauded.

Canadian-owned franchise, Roots, announced a new product for sale – a hand-made leather Timbit holder.

“It’s hand-made at our state-of-the-art leather factory in Toronto,” the company tweeted April 1.

Kraft Dinner Canada introduced customers to an essential oil kit that would allow people to “breathe in the cheesy comforting aroma of a fresh pot of KD.”

“Smell it in the office, the bedroom, heck – even the shower,” it promoted the same day.

Pizza Pizza, headquartered in Toronto, said its usual popcorn chicken will be converted and offered as chicken popcorn.

The company ensures, “of course, in the shape of a chicken wing!”

McDonald’s Canada announced it’s switching to the metric system, pledging to call its Quarter Pounder burger “the 1/9th Kilogrammer” from now on.

Boston Pizza Canada said it’s pulling Thai Chicken Bites from its list of offerings on On April 1 – “Farewell to an all-time classic!”


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney, in March when the pandemic had just started in Alberta. On Wednesday, Kenney said COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in three phases in the province. Photo by Government of Alberta
No new COVID-19 restrictions for Alberta, Premier pleads with Albertans to stay vigilant

Alberta reports 875 additional cases of COVID-19, 322 new variant cases

Best of Sylvan
Nominations are now open for the Best of Sylvan Lake Reader’s Choice Awards

You will be entered to win a $300 gift card to Sylvan Lake Sobey’s when you vote

Allan Pasutto, 86, of Penhold, got his COVID-19 shot in Red Deer last week. “I’m very fortunate to be Canadian,” said Pasutto. (Photo courtesy of AHS)
With 871 COVID-19 cases, Alberta marks highest daily case total since January

Province also reports new daily record of 406 additional variant cases

grad
Graduation during the pandemic at HJ Cody

All events for the high school’s 135 grads will take place on June 26th

File photo
Sylvan Lake RCMP support Red Deer RCMP in month long drug trafficking investigation

Multiple search warrants locating large quantities of drugs and money conducted in Sylvan Lake.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

A campaign worker steams the wrinkles from a large Alberta flag at an event venue in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The posting for a new high-level Alberta government job supposed to help the province align with environmental concerns from financial markets seems more about talk than action, observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Observers question new Alberta environment, social, governance job posting

The job — which pays up to $200,000 — would report to executive council

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Company’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta announces five-member coal consultation committee, online survey

‘This is an independent committee that will be fiercely independent’

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Alberta is the second province to bring in a law that could help people at risk of domestic violence learn about an intimate partner’s criminal record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta brings in Clare’s Law to allow access to intimate partner’s violent history

The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

Most Read