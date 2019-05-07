FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Alexander? James? Arthur? Guessing game on royal baby’s name

Some believe Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will choose a name that reflects her American heritage

Now that everyone knows Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have a baby boy, there is widespread speculation about what he will be called.

Royals have a way of taking their time about naming babies and the couple is known to want to do things at their own pace, so it may be a few days before the couple reveals the name for their first child.

Britain’s legal bookmakers Tuesday reported high interest in the names Alexander, James and Arthur. Bookmakers also report speculation about the name Spencer, the maiden name of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Choosing Spencer as a first or middle name is seen as a way for Harry to honour Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 when he was only 12. He spoke before he married Meghan last year about his desire to pay tribute to her memory during the ceremony.

Others believe Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will choose a name that reflects her American heritage.

The infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, was born early Monday morning. The royal couple has not said if he was born at home or at a hospital.

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

Harry said when he announced the birth Monday that he and Meghan are “thinking” about names and hinted that an announcement might be made on Wednesday on shortly thereafter. The couple is also expected to pose with their newborn or release a photo on their Instagram account.

The couple is also expected to name godparents to the child at a future date.

READ MORE:Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star tweets royal baby well wishes

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bring on the camp: Met Gala exhibit explores camp in fashion

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Senior’s Bus driver retires

Don Lanterman retires after roughly 20 years of volunteering with the Senior’s Association

PHOTOS: Eckville’s Bull-Arena a bucking good time

Rookie Jett Lambert claimed the Bull Riders Canada Eckville Bull-Arena title May 3

Calgary police say bodies of missing mother and daughter found

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Sylvan Lake’s Jazz at the Lake releases line-up

Laila Biali is set to return to the stage in Sylvan Lake as the festival’s headliner

Sylvan Lake high school students prepare for this weekend’s One Act Festival

Following the festival, the students will perform each of the plays at H.J. Cody, Monday and Tuesday

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Snuggles with feathers: City of Calgary allows livestock as emotional support

In December 2017, a complaint prompted the city to investigate a Calgary woman’s chicken coop

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

Most Read