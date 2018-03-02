B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

How does a moose take a selfie? By triggering a wildlife monitoring cam, of course.

The BC Ministry of Transporation is sharing some of their wildlife cameras’ best snaps from around the province after this moose selfie caught the staff’s attention.

The ministry notes the staff have seen some pretty fantastic shots on the cameras in the past, but “this one takes the cake.”

The cams were installed along BC highways to help prevent animals and drivers from crossing paths and to monitor wildlife crossings with motion-activated cams.

“We use these images to get a better understanding of how animals are using our wildlife crossing and how they interact with each other at these locations,” reads a ministry statement. “We use this information to improve our crossings and make them useful to more animals.”

Along with the ‘moose selfie’, the ministry shared the stop-action video below of a coyote in hot pursuit of a deer across one of province’s overpasses.

“Our wildlife crossings are well used, but animals don’t tend to cross paths while using them, instead, they tend to pass each other ‘like ships in the night.’,” adds the ministry. “We’ve been observing these cams for years now and this is the first time we’ve ever seen anything like this.”

It also added the photo below of a reclusive lynx moving through a part of wildlife fencing.

The ministry states that a “well-designed, well-constructed and well-maintained wildlife exclusion system can reduce the potential for wildlife collisions by more than 90 per cent.”

