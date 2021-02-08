Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)

B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

Some of the world’s leading scientists and experts, including one in B.C., have joined forces to fight conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines as inoculations to combat COVID-19 roll out around the globe.

Simon Fraser University communications professor Ahmed Al-Rawi is one of the lead authors who developed a new online handbook that he hopes will ease concerns and maintain trust in public healthcare.

“The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations, despite the scientific evidence that shows its effectiveness,” Al-Rawi said.

The 21-page “practical guide” is available to be downloaded in seven languages, with more translations soon to be added, and covers topics such as common myths about COVID-19 and vaccines, as well as cultural differences in vaccine uptake and why it’s important to trust scientists.

The guide also breaks down misconceptions around “freeriding,” which is a term to describe when someone doesn’t get vaccinated because they assume enough people already have been to achieve herd immunity and will properly protect them from getting the virus.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Politics, meet PlayStation: how 2020 ushered in the era of campaign videogaming

Just Posted

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Alberta reports growing number of COVID variants

Red Deer has 276 active case of the coronavirus

Cindy Pelletier poses for a photo before giving birth to the child she was carrying for a same-sex couple from France. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake woman says surrogacy helps complete families

Cindy Pelletier says being a surrogate is what she was meant to do

Schools closed due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has closed Sylvan Lake schools, classes move online

Chinook’s Edge schools are closed today, RDCRS remain open though busses are cancelled

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada was released for Oct. 7, 2020. (File photo)
Gov’t of Alberta identifies 348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone currently has 654 active cases

There are 475 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 89 in intensive care. (File photo)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 396 new cases province-wide

Province set to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

‘We Need More Toilet Paper’ author Christine Orme with two of her cairn terriers, Ripley and PJ. Contributed photo
Central Alberta author recognized by Canada Book Awards

The self-published book is intended for ages three to eight

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been climbing up since Jan. 20 at Red Deer’s Olymel meat processing plant. (File photo by Advocate Staff)
Alberta pork plant sees rise in COVID cases, 1 death, in recent weeks

Employees were informed of the death in late January

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Most Read