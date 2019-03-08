Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Virtue’s doll features the red dress she wore in the free dance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in her likeness.

Virtue joins the iconic line of toy dolls as part of Barbie’s “Role Models” series.

Virtue’s doll features the red dress she wore in the free dance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Virtue and partner Scott Moir won their second Olympic ice dance gold in the event.

“SO EXCITED & HONOURED to be part of it,” Virtue tweeted Wednesday. “More to come, need to collect my emotions first.”

Virtue and Moir ended the Pyeongchang Games as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with three gold and two silver medals and were named The Canadian Press team of the year for 2018.

The Barbie website calls Virtue “one-half of a team known for their legendary elegance, athleticism, innovation, and their unparalleled ability to skate in unison.”

“The Barbie role model program is Mattel’s way of honouring women who are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. Tessa, like other honourees, was chosen because through hard work, determination and dedication, she shows girls every day that you can be anything,” Lisa Perry, brand manager for Mattel Canada, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

The “Role Model” dolls are part of Barbie’s 60th anniversary and International Women’s Day.

Others who have been a part of the series include tennis player Naomi Osaka, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, model Ashley Graham, movie director Ava Duvernay and journalist Ita Buttrose.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Just Posted

Additional child sexual exploitation charges laid against Eckville man

The ICE unit has laid additional charges against Christopher Juneau following an investigation

Alberta Energy Regulator still investigating Sylvan Lake earthquake

AER says they are working with Alberta Geological Survey to determine if fracking is the cause

New event asks Sylvan Lakers to paint the ice

The NexSource Centre’s curling ice will be getting an artistic makeover on March 23.

$14,000 grant to help Catholic school students in Sylvan Lake

RDCRS recently recieved a grant for $14,548 to be used for Sylvan Lake schools

Chances to volunteer at Sylvan Lake Habitat build begin

The first volunteer build will be held on March 15 with the Mayor’s Build

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Icy road conditions causing delays on QE2

Motorists advised to avoid driving on the QE2 in central Alberta

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Sundre family confronts ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ thieves trying to steal truck

Sundre RCMP investigate theft of truck and pointing of firearm

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Tara Evans

She was last seen in Red Deer on March 2nd

Most Read