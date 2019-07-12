Barbie goes glam rock to honour David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust

The $50, limited edition doll was created in collaboration with The David Bowie Archive

Barbie has been many things over the years. Now, she’s dressed as Ziggy Stardust.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s iconic “Space Oddity,” Barbie overseers at Mattel released a collectible version of the doll dressed as Ziggy Stardust, one of his most beloved alter egos.

Barbie wears the metallic Ziggy space suit with red and blue stripes, flared shoulders and cherry red platform boots. Mattel spared no makeup, featuring the astral sphere smack in the middle of Ziggy Barbie’s forehead. The doll’s hair is fiery red.

The beloved rocker died in 2016 after battling cancer. He was 69.

