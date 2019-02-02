Bautista’s bat-flip ball sells at auction for more than $28,000

The ball was hit into the stands during Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series

Jose Bautista’s bat-flip ball has sold at auction for more than $28,000.

Lelands Auction House’s website showed Saturday morning that the ball — which was hit into the stands at Rogers Centre during Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers — had sold for $28,252.80.

Open bidding closed at 10 p.m. EST on Friday. Anyone who had bid on the ball before that deadline was then entitled to re-bid in a 30-minute window.

There were 17 total bids. The reserve bid, set on Jan. 4, was $3,500.

Bautista hit the seventh-inning blast to put Toronto ahead 6-3 after the Rangers had taken a 3-2 lead in the top half of the frame. The homer became entrenched in Blue Jays lore when it was punctuated by his notorious bat flip.

The Blue Jays won the game to rally from a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-five series. They then lost to the eventual World Series champion Kansas City Royals in the AL Championship Series.

Bautista is currently a free agent after leaving Toronto in 2017 and playing for the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in 2018.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Just Posted

New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has joined together with Clothing for a Cause

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Rosary students perform “Louis la grenouille”

The french play was performed multiple times on Jan. 31 by six different casts.

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Sylvan Lake actor lands role in her first stage production

Carol Davis will perform in “Mama Mia” opening Feb. 7

Risk of dog theft, Serenity Pet Shelter warns Sylvan Lake residents

Members of Serenity Pet Shelter say there is a risk of dog theft in Central Alberta right now

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

WATCH: Red Deer is fired up for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kicking off Feb. 15th, the two-week event will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Most Read