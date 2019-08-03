Maui, Hawaii islands. (Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bottled message from Hawaii in California 13 years later

Eric McDermott found the message dated 2006 in a bottle in April with the names of three siblings inside

A bottled message from Hawaii has been discovered floating in California after travelling for more than a decade across the Pacific.

The Press Democrat reported Friday that 30-year-old Eric McDermott found the message dated 2006 in a bottle in April with the names of three siblings aged 4, 7 and 10 and an Oklahoma street address.

McDermott says he tracked the family down a few miles from where he discovered the note about 124 kilometres north of San Francisco.

The family says they are originally from Santa Rosa, California and returned after living in Oklahoma for a few years.

McDermott says Brian Bricker, his ex-wife Alicia Bricker and their three children, now 13 years older, threw the bottle into the ocean during a Hawaii vacation.

The Associated Press

