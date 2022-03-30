Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary Stampede unveils poster and promises pre-pandemic-style event this year

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have begun the countdown to this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede president Steve McDonough today unveiled the poster for 2022’s popular rodeo and exhibition.

The poster, designed by 19-year-old artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton, captures the spirit of the rodeo’s relay races.

McDonough says, unlike last year, this will be a full event similar to pre-pandemic times.

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions.

The popular chuckwagon races were cancelled.

McDonough says there will be a full parade through the downtown to kick off the Stampede July 8.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Calgary Stampede linked to 71 COVID-19 cases; community spread from event unknown

Calgary Stampede

Previous story
Kenney defends using meme of Will Smith, Chris Rock slap to critique green energy policies

Just Posted

An illustration of what the TransPod hyperloop line would look like, next to Hwy 2. (Contributed image)
Red Deerians have three years to lobby for a stop on ultra high-speed line: TransPod CEO

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 hospitalizations stable but 30 more deaths over 7 days

Typing on a braille machine. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Eckville student recognized for brilliance in braille

The Sylvan Lake Bantam Lions quarterback Jace Martins has been named the Central Alberta Bantam MVP based on his performance in the the 2021 season. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake Bantam Lions name all-star selections