VIDEO: Canadian breaks women’s world record for longest plank

Dana Glowacka, of Montreal, held a plank for four hours and 20 minutes

Montreal’s Dana Glowacka is officially the women’s world-record holder for holding the longest plank position.

Earlier this month, during the 1st Interational Plank Training Conference in Illinois, Glowacka took advantage of Guinness World Records officials being on site, and got to work – holding the pose for four hours and 20 minutes.

The plank is a core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up – but with elbows on the floor – for the maximum possible time.

The fitness-enthusiast smashed the former record, reached by Maria Kalimera in 2015 with a time of three hours and 31 minutes.

“It was so lovely to see my family, friends and so many supporters from close and fare that helps me to be hold strong till the ending line,” Glowacka wrote on her social media.

According to the pro-planker, her first “long” plank was four minutes – about the same length as one song. A single song turned into a full playlist.

But the training got serious when Glowacka’s son received the 2014 Guiness World Records book as a gift. At the time, the plank record was one hour and 20 minutes. Glowacka said her son believed she could beat it and after that, the plank was on.

“I’m gonna make my son proud, sending a message to the world that everything is in the mindset and practice, practice, practice,” the mom said in her website bio.

“Just do it, do it right, train for it, and believe in yourself… for a stronger, healthier and happier life.”

In recent months, Glowacka has put in tons of practice, including regular four-hour planks.

According to Guiness World Records, Mao Weidong has held the title for longest-held plank in the world since 2016, when he planked for eight hours plus one minute and one second.

