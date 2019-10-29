Even walking the dog could qualify as part of the 150 minutes per week that Canadians are failing to get, according to ParticipACTION. (needpix.com)

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

How much have you moved today? Likely not enough, according to a ParticipACTION report card released Tuesday.

The non-profit organization assigned a D grade to Canadian adults for how much they moved in a given day or week, with most Canadians not even coming close to meeting goals for daily movement, moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, muscle and bone strengthening activities and balance training.

The best category for Canadians was daily movement, where they got a C from the non-profit, meaning that 52 per cent get at least 7,500 steps per day.

Ryan Rhodes, a professor of health psychology at the University of Victoria, said the 7,500 daily steps goal is replacing the 10,000 one.

Rhodes said the 10,000 step goal was adopted “from the Japanese, and it was a nice round number,” but new research is showing that 7,500 steps is likely a better benchmark.

When it came to working up a sweat or getting a bit out of breath, Canadians did even worse.

Only 16 per cent of adults aged 18 to 79 got the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity, equaling an F grade from the organization.

Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines recommend that 18 to 64 year olds and seniors over 65 get at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity weekly.

Rhodes said that when it comes to moderate or vigorous exercise, there tends to be an “intention gap.”

“Over 70% of people have good intentions but not very many people are meeting those intentions,” he said.

“We have these great new years resolutions and then two weeks later, everyone’s abandoned them.”

Rhodes said it’s not necessary to go to the gym, or hike up a mountain to get your 150 minutes in. Moderate to vigorous activity just means getting a little out of breath, he said, noting that even a brisker-than-usual walk could do it.

But in order to stick to it, people have to get something out of it.

“When we’re engaging something like physical activity we usually start for weightless reasons,” he said, but said people only stick to their exercise plan if they enjoy it.

“Just picking up the pace a little bit may be sufficient to move people into moderate and vigorous categories.

