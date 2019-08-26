Bull. (Rita Cai)

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!

Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!

 

Rosco stares out the window, probably at a bird. (Debra Smith)

Bella, who looks like she could get some serious air with those ears. (John Ashbridge)

Luna. (Maike Mayden)

(Alison Spooner)

Moose stares solemnly off into the distance

Miss Vickie Lou. (Nicole Archibald)

Coco and Daisy. (Tardi Di Bello)

Arya. (Carmen Weld)

Bud eyeing up some snacks. (Steve Manby)

Coachella looking fly. (Audra Brousseau)

Bella ready to listen. (Mogan McLean)

Carl. (Ashley Wadhwani)

Zoe going for a big stretch. (Natalie Shykoluk)

Koko. (Pauline Chen)

Daisy Duke. (Kerry Rupert Olohan)

Canti. (Susan Duncan)

Loki. (Jeff Cesari)

Sam, who swears he did not get into the garbage can. (Philip Wolf)

Spacer. (Jessica Peters)

Luna, who’s having a grand old time at Pride. (Jen Zielinski)

Willow and Odin hanging out in the garden. (Sarah Preson)

Scout. (Claire Medlock)

Previous story
Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake moves forward with Pogadl Park with outline plan

Phase One of the sports park is planned to begin construction next year

Sylvan Lake Temperature in Summer and Winter

The SLWSS is submitting columns all summer about the lake and it’s general health

Sylvan Lake author’s book becoming a TV movie

The film adaptation of Coming Home to You has been shooting in Newmarket, Ont. throughout August

Alberta Service Minister discusses registries, rural broadband in Lacombe

Minister Nate Glubish continues cross-Alberta tour

Body of 19-year-old drowning victim recovered from Sylvan Lake

RCMP say the body was recovered the evening of Aug. 22.

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Motorcyclist killed in collision with mini van on Hwy. 20

Fatality near Rimbey

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

WATCH: Enhanced Emergency Department opens at Lacombe Hospital

$3.1 million facility jointly funded by AHS, Lacombe Health Trust

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Maxime Bernier blames billboard woes on ‘totalitarian leftist mob’

Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number

Companies push ahead on pot gummy plans despite hazy regulations

THC-infused gummies might be too much like kids’ treats for Health Canada

Most Read