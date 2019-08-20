(Unsplash)

Clean the house, prep for your next trip: Tips to nix the post-vacation blues

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Is there anything worse than the sound of your alarm after a week away? No?

The nearly half of Canadians who suffer from post-vacation blues certainly seem to think that, a survey from travel website KAYAK suggests.

The stress of that daily grind leads 48 per cent of Canadians to worry about “re-entering reality” while they’re still on vacation, Tuesday’s study found.

“There’s a huge contrast between the demands and responsibilities of day-to-day life and vacation which is why so many people, myself included, can experience anxiety prior to the actual conclusion of an adventure,” said Kulsum Khan, a registered social worker and therapist.

But although coming home might always be a bit of a let down from your (hopefully tropical) vacation, KAYAK thinks some of that stress can be alleviated.

The survey found 22 per cent of Canadians already clean before going on holiday, but for those that don’t, KAYAK recommends starting.

If you have extra days off, KAYAK says to try and fly back a few days early so you have time to decompress, like 31 per cent of travellers already do.

Those extra days prove to be great for the 27 per cent of people who don’t schedule things the first days back, as well as the 20 per cent who sleep in longer than usual.

KAYAK found that 25 per cent of Canadians dread coming back to an empty fridge and recommends either a grocery delivery service or a meal kit service to avoid the store for the first few days.

A full 41 per cent told KAYAK that laundry is the worst post-vacation chore, but also one that can be alleviated by booking a laundry service to pick up your clothes and bring them back, folded and clean.

None of these helping? There’s nothing to cure post-vacation blues like pre-vacation excitement: KAYAK said 12 per cent of people start looking for new destinations as soon as they get home.

ALSO READ: Vacation can’t break British Columbians’ connection to technology

ALSO READ: B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Community Partners helps families prepare for school

The Tools for School is in its second year, and has helped around 50 families

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake swings into its 17th year

The annual music festival ran over three days this past weekend

Town of Sylvan Lake looking at lake usage in new survey

The Town is in talks to contract part of the lake, but has to have a plan for water usage first

WATCH: RCMP Musical Ride in Lacombe supports Blackfalds Food Bank, Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program

Lacombe Ag grounds recently played host to the ride.

Over 1,000 barrel racers pouring into Ponoka next week for ABRA Finals

The Alberta Barrel Racing Association Finals will be held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Aug. 19-25

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Panel to review impacts of safe injection sites in Alberta

It will look at crime rates, social order and property values, and not harm reduction or housing

Five suspects arrested by Leduc RCMP with help of Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis

Leduc RCMP work with Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP to make arrests

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Triple Creek Golf Course

Custom golf cart valued at $13K missing

Most Read