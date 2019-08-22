Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Jonathan Scott, left, and Drew Scott pose for a photo as they promote the new television series “Property Brothers at Home” in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Conan O’Brien has turned to real estate experts the Property Brothers for insight on whether the U.S. should purchase Greenland.

The Maple Ridge siblings were featured in a late-night bit in which O’Brien expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in the resource-rich Nordic region.

In the segment, O’Brien calls HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to discuss the scheme via video.

Real estate expert Drew Scott notes that neighbours Canada and Iceland “are both pretty quiet,” while construction expert Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in “more natural light” and “make it feel a lot bigger.”

The autonomous territory is owned by the Scandinavian country of Denmark. Trump has confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland, an idea that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed as “absurd.”

In the bit, O’Brien says he would travel to Greenland as part of his “Conan Without Borders” segment to see whether it was worth buying.

RELATED: Former Maple Ridge teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

A spokesperson for the Property Brothers said Thursday that the twins were not scheduled to appear in more Conan segments, but that they were set to appear next year on Apple’s “Carpool Karaoke,” the streaming spinoff of the popular late-night bit on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The segment was shot recently in Los Angeles alongside sisters and actresses Emily and Zooey Deschanel.

The Scott brothers specialize in finding undervalued real estate gems and turning dated properties into dream homes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Black bear ruins Alberta barber’s day

Just Posted

UPDATED: Search continues for possible drowning on Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department continue their search for 20-something adult male

Trial date set for Sylvan Lake doctor charged with child sex offences

Janke will stand trial next November in Edmonton

UPDATED: RCMP and fire departments respond to possible drowning on Sylvan Lake

RCMP say they are actively searching for a man in his 20s with boats on the lake

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Calkins comments on CPC promise to make maternity benefits tax free

Tax credit would remove federal income tax from EI maternity and EI parental benefits

Sylvan Lake Community Partners helps families prepare for school

The Tools for School is in its second year, and has helped around 50 families

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Black bear ruins Alberta barber’s day

It’s not always a good idea to leave the door open

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Red Deer Rebels Training Camp begins Aug. 24

Rebels home opener will be on Sept. 21 against the Edmonton Oil Kings

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

Most Read