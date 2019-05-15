Lisa Conboy samples “Flaming Hot Cheetos Ribbits,” frogs legs as the Calgary Stampede announced 50 new midway foods marking 50 days until the annual event in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, May 15, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Creepy-crawlies and octo-lollies: Calgary Stampede offers unusual midway foods

Stampede runs from July 5 to July 14

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to July 14 this year and the midway will be offering the usual assortment of unusual snacks. Here are a dozen of nearly 30 curious foods to tempt the tastebuds — or not.

Butter Beer Ice Cream: Creamy, shortbread- and butterscotch- flavoured ice cream in either a black charcoal cone or a cup with a wafer wand.

King Spammy: A foot-long hotdog topped with freshly seared pieces of Spam, pineapple and cilantro.

Flamin’ Frog Legs: Seasoned and marinated frog legs breaded with hot Cheetos crumbs and flour, then fried and dusted with more hot Cheetos.

Octo Leg: Deep-fried tentacle on a stick.

READ MORE: Reflections Stampede: Ponoka Stampede’s parade history

Bucking Hot Perogies: Perogies with caramelized onions, banana peppers and hot sauce, combined with four slices of red-pepper sausage.

Cheesy Ramen Dog: Wrapped in creamy cheddar cheese, dipped in corn dog batter and paired with crunchy ramen noodles.

Cotton Candy Taco: A fresh, crisp waffle taco and organic maple cotton candy topped with a marshmallow drizzle, Oreo chocolate crumble and two chocolate-coated biscuit sticks.

Deep-fried Twizzlers: Dipped in batter and deep-fried until golden brown. Sprinkled with icing sugar and drizzled in chocolate.

Monster Bug Bowl: Ice cream covered in edible creepy-crawlies.

Creamy Truffle Lobster Dumplings: Dumplings filled with lobster, cream cheese, garlic, green onions, lemon and parsley. Topped with a spicy truffle mayo, fried shallots and a whole lobster tail.

Cherry Bomb Pizza: Honey-garlic Sriracha base topped with popping candy, pepperoni, bacon and maraschino cherries.

Deep-fried Cheesecake on a Stick: Cheesecake with chocolate swirls, a chocolate crust and deep-fried.

The Canadian Press

