Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

When’s the last time you touched a Canadian bill? If it’s recently, you might want to wash your hands.

According to a study from Gambling.com, a consumer education for online gambling in several countries, Canada’s plastic bills contain 209 bacterial cultures – more than twice the next currency on the list.

Gambling.com partnered with labs to use swab tests to test for bacteria on the 20 most used currencies in casinos.

“Canadian dollars contain harmful bacteria such as Bacillus, with strains that can cause food poisoning and in rare cases, anthrax,” the site stated. Next on the list with 118 bacterial cultures, the Brazillian Real contained Alternaria, Penicillium, Fusarium and Saccharomyces Cerevisiae.

“The latter, commonly known as baker’s yeast, can be known to cause illnesses in the immunosuppressed such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections, as well as infections to the inner lining of the heart and abdomen,” study results stated.

Third on the list was the Hong Kong dollar, which had 42 bacterial colonies including Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Penicillium, Micrococcus and Trichisporon, which is a fungus that can lead to White Piedra, a yeast infection that affects the hair.

