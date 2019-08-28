Bon Truong, who won $60-million in a Lotto Max draw, poses in St.Albert, Alta. on Wednesday, Aug.28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Western Canada Lottery Corporation MANDATORY CREDIT

Edmonton landscaper needed time to think, let $60-million lottery win sink in

Bon Truong says he was stunned when he checked his Lotto Max ticket

An Edmonton landscaper has won big after waiting 10 months to claim a $60-million lotto jackpot.

Bon Truong says he was stunned when he checked his Lotto Max ticket at a grocery store the day after the Oct. 26 draw.

He says he went home and sat by himself and needed the following months to think.

Truong, who immigrated from Vietnam in 1983, says he has been playing the lottery for 30 years.

The lucky digits were a combination of important dates and family birthdays.

The single dad says he plans to keep working, pay off all his bills, buy a new home and take his family on a holiday.

“I’m not sure where just yet. I think we’ll try to go everywhere!”

His niece said she’s happy for him.

“My family came as boat people. Coming here with nothing, nothing, after the Vietnam war,” the woman, identified only as Mina, told a news conference Wednesday.

She said her uncle and her father both worked hard as landscapers. “That’s all they did — work and save money to buy a house and live their lives here. You know, have a better life for their children.”

Truong’s win is tied for the largest ever Lotto Max win in Alberta. A couple from Peers, Alta., won $60 million in September 2017.

The Canadian Press

