Plans to storm Area 51, posted on Facebook. (Facebook)

Facebook event says 250,000 people plan to storm Area 51

Meme page has invasion plans, jokes which put seriousness in doubt

More than 250,000 people have signed up to storm the mysterious Area 51, according to a Facebook event.

The event, dubbed “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” has another 280,000 who indicated they were “interested.”

The date for the invasion is set as Sept. 20, but the seriousness of the event is in question. It’s being hosted by “Sh*tposting cause im in shambles and SmyleeKun,” a Facebook page that posts memes.

But whether serious or otherwise, the page is full of plans for invading Area 51, in a move known as “Operation Electric Bugaloo.”

It’s not the first ridiculous Facebook event to hit the platform. Two years ago, sheriffs in Florida had to warn people to not shoot Hurricane Irma after a Facebook event called on the state’s residents to fire bullets, flamethrowers and beyblades at the storm.

READ MORE: Florida sheriffs warn people not to shoot hurricane Irma

