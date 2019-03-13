Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Facebook and Instagram both appear to be down on Wednesday morning, leaving users of both social media sites in the lurch.

An update on Facebook’s developer site notes they are “currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

Users from both sites took to Twitter to complain about not being able ‘gram their avocado toast or complain about their in-laws on Facebook.

Facebook and Instagram: “We’re sorry. Something went wrong. Please try again.” Twitter: pic.twitter.com/tYmL2kzFOr — FacebookDown (@UghFacebookDown) March 13, 2019

When Facebook and Instagram are down but Twitter is still here. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Lh6ZZqRWSB — Smiling Jester (@Smiley_Killer95) March 13, 2019

The entire human race contemplating this void while Instagram and facebook are down. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/txI1vRIcmo — Heidi Luo (@taiwanchick) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram are down. This is not a drill. #FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/9ObKjfTqEB — Florida Man 𓅓 ♎️ (@seminole_850) March 13, 2019

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

