This June 26, 2019, photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks customers in Canada will soon be able to down fake meat with their Frappuccinos. The coffee chain said Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that it will soon start selling a sandwich featuring a meat-free patty from Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, California-based company whose patties are already found at other fast food chains. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

Starbucks customers in Canada will soon be able to down fake meat with their Frappuccinos.

The coffee chain said Wednesday that it will soon start selling a sandwich featuring a meat-free patty from Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, California, company whose products are being put on the menu at other fast food chains as well.

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped five per cent at the opening bell.

Restaurants have been rushing to add patties that mimic meat to their menus to try and boost sales. Burger King sells a Whopper stuffed with a patty from rival Impossible Foods. And coffee chain Dunkin’ already has a breakfast sandwich with a Beyond Meat patty.

Starbucks said its new sandwich, which also has egg and cheddar cheese, will be available at almost all its 1,500 Canadian stores in March. The patty is made from peas and brown rice and features a blend of fennel, rosemary and other spices.

Not all have taken to fake meat. Earlier this year, Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons dropped a test of Beyond Meat patties at its 4,000 stores citing weak demand.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches from B.C., Ontario menus

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

