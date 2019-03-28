A collection of Harry Potter books. (Washington Post photo by Sarah L. Voisin)

Federal government wants you to join ‘Dumbledore’s Army’

A job posting by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat alludes to fictional wizard Harry Potter

Want to work for the Treasury Board of Canada? You may want to brush up on your Harry Potter knowledge.

“Various administrative wizardry positions” are open at the Treasury Board’s administrative arm until Aug. 30.

The jobs pay well – $57,430 to $61,877 – as long as you’re willing to use the department’s “sorting hat” to be placed on the right team.

Tongue-in-cheek, the posting asks applicants if they are a Gryffindor (brave, loyal courageous and adventurous), Ravenclaw (wise, creative, clever and knowledgeable), Hufflepuff (hard working, dedicated, fair and patient) or Slytherin (resourceful, ambitious, determined and craves leadership), referring to the four “houses” in the popular series by J.K. Rowling.

The administrative branch calls itself the “Hogwarts” of federal public service. Under the contact information section, its inventory team calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army.”

The department provides advice and recommendations to ministers on how the government spends money on programs and services.

