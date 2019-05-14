McDonald’s Canada announced the new Fish & Chips Meal will be offered across Canada for a limited time, starting May 14. (CNW Group/McDonald’s Canada)

Feeling peckish? McDonald’s launches fish and chips meal across Canada

Menu item was tested in Atlantic Canada for three weeks

Feeling a little bit British with all the Royal Baby fuss these days?

So is McDonald’s with the launch of its fish and chips meal across Canada Tuesday.

McDonald’s said the sustainable Atlantic Haddock it’s using is caught off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Customers can snag a two-piece serving coated with a golden, crunchy batter, served with fries and tartar dipping sauce.

Tuesday’s country-wide launch follows a pilot project in Atlantic Canada which saw 86,500 fish and chips meals sold in three weeks.

“After introducing Fish & Chips in the Atlantic Provinces last year, we are very excited to expand the meal to the rest of Canada this spring,” said supply chain manager Rob Dick.

“Sourced locally in Atlantic Canada, it’s another testament to McDonald’s ongoing passion for food, as we continue to evolve our menu options.”

The new meal will be offered for a limited time, the company said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meghan, Harry release baby feet photo for US Mother’s Day
Next story
Utah zoo’s polar bear chills out with ice cubes

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Sylvan Lake bans use of charcoal barbecues in Town parks

Visitors and residents picnicking in Sylvan Lake are asked to leave the charcoal barbecues at home

Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

The second annual Team Up to Clean Up occurred in town and in the summer villages around the lake

Sylvan Lake’s first home show a success

The Sylvan Lake Home and Lifestyle Show was held in the curling rink on May 11

Trudeau offers Canadian lumber, steel to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

The cathedral caught fire earlier this spring

Creepy-crawlies and octo-lollies: Calgary Stampede offers unusual midway foods

Stampede runs from July 5 to July 14

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

RCMP seize 4,500 magic mushroom doses near Canmore

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services score significant drug seizures in Banff and Jasper

Canadian drug makers hit with $1.1B suit for pushing opioids despite risks

The suit alleges the companies deceptively promoted addictive opioids despite knowing the dangers

Recount confirms United Conservatives won in tight Calgary election race

The NDP contender, Parmeet Singh Boparai, has asked for a judicial recount because of slim margin

B.C. woman, 37, among six killed in Alaska floatplane crash

The floatplanes were carrying cruise ship tourists when they collided Monday

Appeal Court upholds murder convictions in stabbing of man outside Calgary bar

Strasser-Hird, who was 18, was beaten and stabbed numerous times in 2013

Alberta nurses accuse province of breach of contract in wage talks

The union has asked to review the delay and replace the arbitrator

Most Read