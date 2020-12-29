(Depositphotos.com)

(Depositphotos.com)

Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

By Charlie Carey

If you’re in need of extending some Christmas cheer, the Nature Conservancy of Canada suggests keeping your Christmas tree in your backyard over the winter, this year.

Mimicking what happens in a forest when a tree naturally decomposes, letting nature help you recycle your tree can be done easily by propping the tree against a fence or laying it on the ground in a garden. However, it’s important to make sure it’s a tree that can grow in B.C., and not leave exotic species outdoors.

Not only a way to provide extra shelter and a new habitat for bird populations, the trees can also be repurposed to a crafting activity for the whole family, said Dan Kraus, NCC senior conservation biologist. Adding natural ornaments, such as pine cones or a string of peanuts, can be an easy way to attract birds into your yard.

“Evergreens offer a safe place for birds to rest while they visit your feeder,” said Kraus. “Another benefit is that if you leave the tree in your garden over the summer, it will continue to provide habitat for wildlife and improve your soil as it decomposes.”

As it will likely lose most of its needles by spring, your new meager Charlie Brown Christmas tree can be pulled-apart, where the trunk and branches can get a new lease on life as hide-outs for toads, insects, and bees.

“By fall, the branches and trunk will begin to decompose and turn into soil,” said Kaus. “Many of our Christmas trees, particularly spruce and balsam fir, have very low rot resistance and break down quickly when exposed to the elements.” To speed up the decomposition of the tree, you can even drill holes in the trunk to allow for more air and moisture.

If a decomposing reminder of the holiday season isn’t on your new year to-do list, there are other options to rehome your tree. Christmas trees are often recycled to be used as trail bedding and burnt for alternative fuels, so contact your local municipality about pick-ups and drop-offs.

VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChristmasChristmas tree

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

Just Posted

Superhero Paige Schick plays a round of giant bowling at the library during the Superheroes vs. Villains event in January. Many different heroes and villains came out to the library for an afternoon of games, crafts and treats. (File Photo)
A Year in Review: January

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced that Red Deer and other rural locations would soon be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Alberta Tuesday

Vaccine expected to be delivered at long-term care facilities in Red Deer Wednesday

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Updated: Alberta tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over holidays

Red Deer records fourth COVID death, all residents of Point West Living seniors facility

SPARC members pose for a photo outside Bethany Sylvan Lake along with the numerous gifts they collected for seniors. (Photo Submitted)
SPARC Parent Association brings holiday cheer to Sylvan Lake seniors

SPARC brought gifts to staff and residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake and the Sylvan Lake Lodge

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

COVID-19 numbers for the City of Wetaskiwin as updated Dec. 27, 2020 by the Government of Alberta. Screengrab/ https://www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.htm#geospatial
City of Wetaskiwin surpasses 100 active COVID-19 cases

Post-Christmas numbers update by the provincial government shows more cases for Wetaskiwin.

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Blackfalds RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in Lacombe County

On Nov. 4th, at about 11:30 p.m. an unoccupied holiday trailer was discovered on fire

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews speaks about the upcoming budget in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Toews says the goal in 2021 is to get vaccines out and put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, thenwork to fix Alberta’s battered economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
2021: Alberta eyes post-COVID economic rebound but faces big budget questions

Toews said the plan is to get Alberta out of the financial ditch in February with the budget

Most Read