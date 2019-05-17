FILE – Grumpy Cat poses for photos with her owner Tabatha Bundesen in New York. The social media star posted her Top 10 pet peeves on her new blog at Pawculture.com. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, actually named Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a urinary tract infection

Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss expression entertained millions on the internet and spawned hundreds of memes, national television commercials and even a movie, died at age 7.

Her owners posted on social media that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection. “She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha,” they wrote.

“Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” her owners said.

The cat’s real name was Tardar Sauce and the owners were never sure what her breed was. Her website said her grumpy look was likely because she had a form of feline dwarfism. They said despite her face, she is cuddly and loved to be held and rubbed.

She rose to fame after her photos were posted on Reddit in 2012. Her owners said it was suggested the photo was a fake, so they posted a few videos to prove otherwise.

Since then, Grumpy Cat made appearances on “Good Morning America,” ”CBS Evening News,” even “American Idol” and “The Bachelorette.” She’s done television commercials for Honey Nut Cheerios and took photos with hundreds of fans at South by Southwest.

WATCH: Here are the 6 richest pets in the world

In 2014, Lifetime produced a movie called “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever.” She was voiced by “Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza.

Owner Tabatha Bundesen founded Grumpy Cat Ltd. and created a website that included an online shop featuring 884 items, including T-shirts and mugs with the cat’s picture.

The feline’s net worth was never disclosed but in 2013, her owners say it was six figures. Last year, online speculation estimated her to be worth in the millions.

Grumpy Cat had more than 8 million followers on Facebook, 2.5 million on Instagram and more than 1.5 million on Twitter.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Just Posted

Drivers reminded impairment and driving don’t mix

National Road Safety Week May 14 to 20

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Sylvan Lake bans use of charcoal barbecues in Town parks

Visitors and residents picnicking in Sylvan Lake are asked to leave the charcoal barbecues at home

Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

The second annual Team Up to Clean Up occurred in town and in the summer villages around the lake

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Southern Alberta city pulls plug on $13-million solar power project

Goal was to test whether the technology was a feasible way to make steam at city-owned power plant

Kenney lauds Senate committee rejecting tanker ban, promises to continue fight

Bill C-48 would put into law a long-standing voluntary moratorium on coastal tanker traffic

Alberta loosens public liquor consumption rules ahead of May long weekend

Province is also changing regulations to loosen up rules for festival organizers

Billion-dollar autoimmune drug deal a ‘dream come true’ for Calgary researcher

With autoimmune diseases, the body’s own tissues are mistaken for harmful invaders and attacked

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Most Read