Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

RCMP are issuing a gentle reminder about proper 911 use after a 12-year-old called to express their dislike of salad.

The Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday from a youth who said their guardian made a salad they didn’t like.

A second call was made to the emergency line shortly after to ask when police would be arriving, during which the child again expressed their dislike of salad.

Police say officers at the scene took the opportunity to speak to the child about their salad and also about when it’s appropriate to call 911.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says while “many can relate to the dislike of salad at times” the incident raises a more important issue for people of all ages.

He says the improper use of 911 ties up valuable resources and prevents first responders from “dealing with real emergencies.”

The Canadian Press

