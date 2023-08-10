Hot dog champ Chestnut smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex this weekend. (The Canadian Press)

Hot dog champ Chestnut smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex this weekend. (The Canadian Press)

Hot dog champ Chestnut downs 304 mini doughnuts in 8 minutes

He smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex

A competitive eater famous for his wins at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York has smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut devoured 304 of the deep-fried delights in just eight minutes on Friday evening, surpassing his record of 255 set at the Ex last year.

The event was a fundraiser for the Regina Food Bank, where local competitors raised money in order to challenge Chestnut.

This year’s event raised $72,203.

Chestnut, a native of Westfield, Indiana, notched his 16th title at the annual New York hot dog event last month, downing 62 in 10 minutes.

According to the Queen City Ex and the Regina Food Bank, he holds 55 world records across 55 competitive eating disciplines.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Musk may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Zuckerberg

Just Posted

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Miracle Treat Day arrives in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is set to play host to the Alberta sailing provincials next month. (Contributed photo)
Alberta sailing provincials to be hosted in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s first Lemonade Day will be on Aug. 12 where children will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
Lemonade Day all set for August 12

Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker struck out 11 batters through seven innings during Game 1 of the west division semi-finals on Monday. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls roll to open WCBL playoffs