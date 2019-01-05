How to be more sustainable in 2019

Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.
The Canadian Press
Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?
Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.
The Canadian Press
Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams
17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.
Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement
Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.
Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?
The concept — prescribing a social activity — has proven to be an effective tool in the U.K
Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance
President Donald Trump is framing the upcoming weekend talks as progress, while Dems emphasize poverty
Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate
When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research
Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight
Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts
For some, there reason for giving is because they were recipients of generosity themselves
Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the 76th annual awards show
The concept — prescribing a social activity — has proven to be an effective tool in the U.K
Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
For some, there reason for giving is because they were recipients of generosity themselves
When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research
Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance