How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Over 50 per cent of our New Year’s resolutions fail.

That’s because too many resolutions are based on societal standards, not what’s best for the individual, according to experts.

Keep your goals specific, for example, “I want to lose 10 pounds” instead of, “I want to lose weight.”

READ MORE: Is a new diet part of your New Year's resolution?

Keeping track of your progress in a journal can help you stay motivated, but don’t forget that you can take your time.

If you’re trying to break a habit, it’s a good idea to identify the “cue” that triggers the habit. For example, checking social media because you feel lonely. “Small number theory” can help you stick to your guns.

And of course, instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress – no matter how small.

