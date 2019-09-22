In this May 5, 2002 file photo, the cast members, Matthew Perry, from left, Courteney Cox Arquettte, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc of the television show “Friends,” arrive at New York’s Rockefeller Center for NBC’s 75th Anniversary event. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Even when it hadn’t been your day, week, month or even your year, you always knew that Friends, the iconic American sitcom that remains adorned by fans around the world, would be there for you.

Twenty-five years after its first episode, cast members, fans and even companies paid tribute to the decade-long show by sharing their favourite moments from the hit sitcom. The smash sitcom, which followed the misadventures of six friends in their 20s in the 1990s in Manhattan, finished in primetime TV’s top 10 every season

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys!” wrote Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller, a character known for her cleanliness, competitiveness and obsessive-compulsive nature.

Similar messages were shared by David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, known for his intelligent, goofy and lovable demeanour.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay and, her twin sister Ursula, also paid tribute to her colleagues and fans. The character Pheobe is known for her eccentric style and ditsy behaviour

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Veep” make last Emmy Awards stand

Days before the anniversary #FRIENDS25 was trending on Twitter, with fans sharing memes and short clips from their favourite episode.

There was even a mob of look-a-like Phoebes singing Smelly Cat in a public park in New York City to raise awareness for a pet rescue and advocacy organization.

Google also paid tribute to the show by adding little buttons on its search engine.

For example, if you Googled Ross Geller a little couch appeared in the top right hand side of the screen and if you clicked it the screen would tilt as he yelled “pivot” – a throwback to season five, episode 16 when Ross tries to move a new sofa into his apartment.

All of the seasons can be rewatched on Netflix, until the end of this year anyway, as it is rumoured to be pulled from the streaming platform since Netflix did chose not to renew it’s licence with Warner Bros.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Area 51 events mostly peaceful; thousands in Nevada desert

Just Posted

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Red Deer Rebels fall to Edmonton in home opener 4-2

Red Deer will play the second of a home and home on Sunday

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Expert says acquittal of Alberta parents in boy’s death unlikely to set precedent

The Stephans testified they thought their son had croup and used herbal remedies to treat him

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause

All parties expected to be back on the campaign trail Sunday

Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

‘I think that will be really important to address the overall trend of youth vaping’

Area 51 events mostly peaceful; thousands in Nevada desert

Three more people were arrested Friday on the remote once-secret military base

Most Read