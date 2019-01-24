French bulldogs have muscled their way into spot #5 on the list of Canada’s most popular dog breeds. (Canadian Kennel Club/Facebook)

Is your dog one of Canada’s top 10 most popular breeds?

Labs still top the list, French bulldogs move up

The Canadian Kennel Club (CKC) has released a list of the Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2018 and the winners come in all shapes, sizes and pedigrees.

Loyal, attentive Labrador retriever’s can be trusted to bring back every ball you throw with a wagging tail – and to continuously top the list of the most popular breeds in Canada.

Labs have been leading the pack for more than twenty years as Canada’s number one, go-to canine companion.

In second place, for six years running, is the German shepherd. The golden retriever takes third and the poodle trots in at fourth.

The increasingly popular French bulldog muzzled its way into fifth place. The short-nosed, bat-eared breed is “comical, entertaining and dependably amiable,” according to David Berrey, French Bulldog Fanciers of Canada President.

“The first French Bulldog is the dog who gives you so much that the first is often the reason for the second French Bulldog. French Bulldogs are the smallest things to take up the most space in your heart and fills an emptiness you didn’t even know you had.”

RELATED: Legend of Victoria dog ‘Cody’ lives on with successful pet drive

Portuguese water dogs pushed out miniature schnauzers by a tail for tenth place. A favourite of former U.S. President Barak Obama, the breed is known for stamina, intelligence, affection and loyalty.

“Portuguese Water Dogs are a breed full of character, humour, and have a very playful spirit,” said CKC member and established Portuguese Water Dog Breeder Donna Gottdenker. ” It should be remembered they are a working dog that needs mental stimulation, socialization, and training. With this done you will have a wonderful companion!”

RELATED: New ElderDog program helps seniors keep dogs at home

Here’s the full list of winners:

  • 1. Labrador retriever
  • 2. German shepherd
  • 3. Golden retriever
  • 4. Poodle
  • 5. French bulldog
  • 6. Havanese
  • 7. Shetland sheepdog
  • 8. Austrailian shepherd
  • 9. Bernese mountain dog
  • 10. Portugese water dog

 

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

