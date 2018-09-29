Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Whether it’s made by a barista, in a french press at home or in the machine at work that always let’s a few grounds get through the filter, Canadians love their coffee all days of the week.

National Coffee Day, celebrated Saturday, is no exception.

About two-thirds of Canadians over 16 years old enjoy about three cups of coffee a day, according to the Coffee Association of Canada.

But how much is too much when it comes to drinking our favourite caffeinated beverage?

While some studies suggest a warm java can help reduce risks of certain cancers and increase life expectancy, other researchers have found links to increased blood pressure for some.

Health Canada recommends no more than 400 mg per day, or about three cups eight-ounces in size. For anyone with a sensitivity to caffeine – but loves the taste of an iced latte on a hot day – health officials recommend mixing in the decaffeinated variety.

For teenagers, Health Canada recommends no more than 2.5 mg of caffeine per kilogram of body weight.

We asked Black Press Media readers to describe how they feel about coffee. Click on the photo to vote:

