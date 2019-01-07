Canadians are continuing to travel widely in 2019. (Unsplash)

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

Do you have travel plans for 2019?

You’re not the only one. Travel search engine Kayak compiled Canadians’ top travel destinations for their 2019 forecast and found they have a taste for international travel this year.

Seven out of the top 10 most popular destinations were overseas, including London, New Delhi and Paris.

In contrast, Americans preferred to stay within their own borders, with U.S. cities making up nine out of 10 of their top stops.

Travel trends differed across Canada, with Vancouverites wanting to head to Asian cities like Tokyo, Beijing and Hong Kong, while Torontonians liked party cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

“It’s clear that international travel is top of mind. But our most popular destinations reveal Canadians are actually following through with their international travel plans and turning their fantasies into realities,” said Kayak’s Canada country manager Steve Sintra.

Vancouver itself was a top place to go for other Canadians, ranking third on the list of the country’s top 10.

Aside from Asia, northern destinations like Anchorage, Alaska, and Reykjavik, Iceland, caught Vancouverites’ eyes. Online searches went up 50 and 47 per cent, respectively.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Low-calorie ice cream makers see appetite for their pints in Canada

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Yuletide Festival raised $13,500 for local charities

The successful event was able to up donations by a total of $1,500 this year.

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Family celebrate’s Ponoka woman’s 100th birthday

Olive Moore’s family came to Ponoka to celebrate the centenary birthday

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

Over 30 charges laid against two suspects in Wetaskiwin arrests

Wetaskiwin CRU locate stolen snowmobile, prohibited weapon, ammunition

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer competes at the Presidents Cup in Hawaii this weekend

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

Ginsburg missing U.S. Supreme Court arguments for 1st time

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering from cancer surgery

UPDATE: One person flown by STARS after serious collision on QE2 near Wetaskiwin

Southbound lanes were closed until about 12 p.m. on the QE2 near Highway 13

Most Read