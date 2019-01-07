London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

Canadians are continuing to travel widely in 2019. (Unsplash)

Do you have travel plans for 2019?

You’re not the only one. Travel search engine Kayak compiled Canadians’ top travel destinations for their 2019 forecast and found they have a taste for international travel this year.

Seven out of the top 10 most popular destinations were overseas, including London, New Delhi and Paris.

In contrast, Americans preferred to stay within their own borders, with U.S. cities making up nine out of 10 of their top stops.

Are you planning a vacation in 2019? Here are @KAYAK's top 10 destinations for Canadians and Americans:@BlackPressMedia

READ: https://t.co/gHz00KFiMO pic.twitter.com/DmppGAGhrH — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 7, 2019

Travel trends differed across Canada, with Vancouverites wanting to head to Asian cities like Tokyo, Beijing and Hong Kong, while Torontonians liked party cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

“It’s clear that international travel is top of mind. But our most popular destinations reveal Canadians are actually following through with their international travel plans and turning their fantasies into realities,” said Kayak’s Canada country manager Steve Sintra.

Vancouver itself was a top place to go for other Canadians, ranking third on the list of the country’s top 10.

Aside from Asia, northern destinations like Anchorage, Alaska, and Reykjavik, Iceland, caught Vancouverites’ eyes. Online searches went up 50 and 47 per cent, respectively.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.