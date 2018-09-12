Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital have successfully completed a face transplant.

The 30-hour operation on a 64-year-old man who was badly disfigured in a hunting accident took place this past May.

A team led by plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins and said he is the world’s oldest recipient of a face transplant.

“This delicate operation is the result of years of concerted, meticulous work by an incredible team and the incredible bravery and co-operation of the patient and his family,” Borsuk, who also teaches at Universite de Montreal, said Wednesday.

The operation required the expertise of multiple specialists and the collaboration of more than 100 professionals, including doctors, nurses and many other personnel.

The transplant was made possible by a donor and the permission of the donor’s family.

Health officials told a news conference the recipient is doing well some four months after the surgery.

He is able to breathe without a tracheotomy, chew with his new jaws and also smell and speak properly.

Desjardins had been living in constant pain and isolation since the 2011 accident despite five reconstructive surgeries.

Doctors noted the transplant offered him the only option to have his two jaws, facial muscles, teeth, lips and nose restored.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

Just Posted

Melissa Hollingsworth, Colin Fraser and Sean McIntyre torchbearers for Canada Winter Games

The torch for the Canada Winter Games will make its way through the area on Feb. 5, 2019

Two-part business licensing in place for cannabis retail in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Town Council passed second and third reading of the amended Business Licensing Bylaw

Engaging community about problems at skate park a step in the right direction says local parent

The Town of Sylvan Lake is planning a public engagement session for the skate park for early October

Fun and faith celebrated at Camp Kannawin’s 75th anniversary

The summer camp on Sylvan Lake celebrated it’s 75th anniversary Sept. 7-9

Red Deer native Andrew Kooman’s latest script already making waves

Andrew Kooman is thrilled with early response to Delft Blue

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Westerner Park announces departure of CEO

Bradley Williams to assume role on interim basis

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Postal union to members: stock up on prescriptions as strike threat looms

UPW says nearly 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers approved a possible strike

Innisfail RCMP lay charges of sexual interference against an adult male

RCMP investigate allegations perpetrated by an adult male towards three children

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Most Read