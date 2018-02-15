Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama spoke at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event on Thursday. (@LorindaStrang/Twitter)

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Michelle Obama says social media magnifies feelings of political and cultural division, underlining a need for people to get out of their online silos.

The former first lady of the United States made the remarks Thursday at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, where she spoke to thousands of women and many teenagers from local high schools.

She says for more than a decade, she and former president Barack Obama travelled the United States and found that people mostly got along peacefully.

While social media can bring people together, she says it can also embolden people to make nasty remarks from behind a computer screen.

Obama says she tries to teach her daughters, 16-year-old Sasha and 19-year-old Malia, to be cautious and not to tweet everything that’s on their minds.

She says history is a bumpy road with many ups and downs, but society has come a long way, as shown by her husband becoming the first African-American to be elected president and then winning re-election.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Just Posted

What does your waterfront look like?

Sylvan Lakers are encouraged to share their ideas for waterfront development

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates one year out from 2019 Canada Games

Community gathers at Great Chief Park to commemorate Games milestone

Winter adventures with cadets

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets hosted an outdoor training adventure at Pioneer Ranch last weekend

Lakers triumphant over Hunting Hills

H.J. Cody’s senior boys Lakers won 96-56

Devastating loss for senior girls Lakers

Lakers lost to Hunting Hills 55-41, Feb. 13.

Student donates ponytail to make wigs

Eva Andersen’s family and classmates helped buzz her hair off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Most Read

  • Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

    Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade