The BC Conservation Service tweeted that a moose broke into a Fort St. John school district office on Thursday, Sept. 12. (BC Conservation Service photo)

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Back-to-school season got a bit more interesting for School District 60 staff returning to work on Thursday morning.

Their Peace River North district office, based in Fort St. John, appeared to have been broken into, with the front doors smashed and shattered glass on the floor.

According to the BC Conservation Service, the culprit was a moose that “decided it was not too cool for school.”

The suspect moose was later found, conservation officers added, and determined to be fine, “all things considered.”

“Why? We are not sure,” the post says. “Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior.”

READ MORE: Burns Lake bids to boost moose numbers


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Just Posted

Red Deer-Lacombe incumbent says he will run a clean campaign

Blaine Calkins, Red Deer-Lacombe MP, says he is excited for the six-week election period

Smile Cookies return to fundraise for Sylvan Lake AACS

The Smile Cookie Campaign runs from Sept. 16-22 at Tim Hortons

Sylvan Lake’s 50 Ave. construction on schedule and budget

Boudreau described the construction project as “hunky-dory.”

Society supports the arts community in Sylvan Lake

The Art Society meets each month for a workshop with local artists

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for Business Awards

The winners of the Business Awards will be announced at the Mermaid Ball in October

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Trudeau election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Officials say Liberal leader’s scheduled flights to Kamloops and Edmonton are not affected

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Alberta to spend more than $80M on 4,000 addictions treatment spaces

Kenney says programs to help people get sober have been neglected in favour of harm reduction

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Most Read