OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

Age is just a number at the Olympic Games.

Whether old or young, here are a few Canadian athletes you might surprise you in the age department.

Youngest man to bring home an Olympic gold:

Ontario’s Reginald ‘Hooley’ Smith was 19 years, 27 days old when he helped the men’s hockey team beat the U.S. team with a 6-1 victory at the Chamonix 1924 Winter Games. Throughout the five games, the right winger contributed to the Canadian efforts by netting a total of 18 goals.

Meanwhile, Donald McPherson was just 15 years and 4 days old at the time of his men’s singles figure skating event at Squaw Valley 1960, making him Canada’s youngest male Winter Olympian to date.

Youngest woman to bring home an Olympic gold:

Beginning her skiing career at the age of three, Kathy Kreiner first turned heads at the Sapporo 1972 Winter Games. Four years later, at the Innsbruck 1976 Winter Games, Kreiner won gold in the Giant Slalom event, at 18 years 285 days old. That year, it was Canada’s sole gold medal, earning the North Vancouver athlete the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award. She went on to also compete in the Lake Placid 1980.

In the Grenoble 1968 Winter Games, alpine skier Betsy Clifford competed at 14 years and 118 days old, making her Canada’s youngest Winter Olympian.

And at 17 years and 44 days, figure skater Debbi Wilkes remains the youngest Canadian female medalist to date, taking silver for team skate with partnery Guy Revell in Innsbruck 1974.

Oldest man to bring home an Olympic gold:

Russ Howard has experienced his share of provincial, national and world titles in the curling rink. Between 1980 and 1994, Howard led his Ontario team to eight provincial championships, two Briers, and two world championships.

Born in Midland, Ontario, it was at the Turin 2006 Winter Games when he brought home gold alongside Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue, at 50 years 5 days old.

Beating Finland, Howard made Canadian Olympic history as a member of the team that won Canada’s first gold medal in men’s curling – a belated birthday gift.

Oldest woman to bring home an Olympic gold:

Danielle Goyette is an Olympic pro, representing Team Canada three times.

In the Nagano 1998 Winter Games, Goyette led the women’s hockey team to silver, scoring eight goals in six games. In Salt Lake City 2002, the women’s team earned gold. Then, in 2006 at the Turin Winter Games, the Albertan was Canada’s Opening Ceremony flagbearer, later earning the title of the oldest Canadian female Winter Olympian to win a gold medal.

Curler Carolyn Darbyshire-McRory was 46 years and 82 days old when she aided her team in securing silver at Vancouver 2010, making her Canada’s oldest female Winter Olympian and Winter Olympic medallist.

With files from the Canadian Olympic Committee.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Just Posted

Students remember with posters, poems and essays

The Royal Canadian Legion awarded students in their annual Poster and Literary Contest

Turning Point’s NightReach workers dedicated to helping others

Red Deer-based workers find fulfillment in making life changing connections

Nine-year-old raises thousands to help Red Deer animals

Jayda’s annual fundraiser to make sizeable donation to the Central Alberta Humane Society

Lakers destroy Rebels in final game

The Lakers will play in the league playoffs beginning Feb. 28

Alberta judge cleared in case where sex assault victim was shackled, jailed

Judicial council: Judge Raymond Bodnarek acted on Crown’s advice, tried to minimize victim’s hardship

SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official

Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities

Notley says Alberta watching B.C. court bid closely, will get no free ride on it

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ended the three-week ban on B.C. wine, calming the trade war

Trudeau ends troubled India trip in his comfort zone of hockey and youth

The players, 18-25, came to New Delhi from Ladakhi in northern India, as part of outreach program

Team Canada’s Dave Duncan apologizes after drunken joyride in Pyeongchang

Duncan, his wife Maja and Canadian technical coach William Raine detained by South Korean police

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Most Read

  • OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

    This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers