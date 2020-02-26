Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Pink Shirt Day is Feb. 26.

Whether it’s rose, bubble gum or flamingo, the power of pink is once again on display.

Today (Wednesday, Feb. 26) marks Pink Shirt Day, a date when each year Canadians are asked to take a stand against bullying – and to make that stance public by including an article of pink clothing in their ensemble.

Each February, the national movement sees thousands of Canadians wear pink to show their support for safe and inclusive schools, workplaces and communities, according to a release from London Drugs, the campaign’s retail sponsor. This year’s theme, “Lift Each Other Up” reflects the origins of Pink Shirt Day, which began in Eastern Canada 13 years ago.

In 2007, two Nova Scotia students took action after witnessing a younger student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. The students bought 50 pink T-shirts and encouraged schoolmates to wear them and send a powerful message of solidarity to the bully.

Since 2008, through the sale of the shirts, $1.5 million has been raised for a number of anti-bully programs, including Kids Help Phone, KidSafe Project and Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Canada.

According to pinkshirtday.ca, one in five kids is affected by bullying and last year, more than 59,000 youth were impacted by Pink Shirt Day-funded programs.

“We want to encourage every Western Canadian to share the positive message of Pink Shirt Day this year,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and COO.

This year’s T-shirts, which feature a rocket ship blasting off and the phrase “Lift Each Other Up,” are now available at all London Drugs locations across Western Canada in youth or adult sizes.

Net proceeds are distributed through CKNW Kids’ Fund to support youth anti-bullying programs across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Sales from shirts are donated to community programs in each provincial market for community programs that include anti-bullying initiatives.

Check out last year’s Pink Shirt Day event at the B.C. Legislature:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pink Shirt Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ReProm: Second shot for LGBTQ Calgarians to enjoy milestone as themselves

Just Posted

New utility adjustment policy approved for Sylvan Lake residents experiencing a leak

Council approved the new Leak Adjustment Policy at its meeting Monday night

Sylvan Lake students indulge in pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

Shrove Tuesday is known as a day of indulgence before fasting for Lent

These Kids Were Made For Singin’ and That’s Just What They’ll Do!

HJ Cody prepares for its fall musical “Peace, Love and Music: A 1960s Music Revue”

Sylvan Lakers heading to North American Indigenous Games

A coach and four players will be taking the trip to Halifax, N.S. in July to compete in lacrosse

Sylvan Lake welcomes two new doctors

Dr’s Biana Manchik and Andrew Schwartz are the two new doctors practicing at Sylvan Medical Center

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

ReProm: Second shot for LGBTQ Calgarians to enjoy milestone as themselves

Centre for Sexuality, a sexual health not-for-profit in Calgary, is holding its first ReProm fundraising gala

Calgary woman charged in aggravated assault of 11-month-old daughter

The girl was brought to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary with a broken arm

Little-used part of Constitution led to different carbon tax rulings: experts

On Monday, the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled 4-1 that the carbon tax is unconstitutional

Alberta legislature resumes: Focus on jobs and bill to punish protesters

Kenney’s United Conservative government was elected last spring on a mandate to create jobs

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Province commits long term to 4-H in Alberta

10-year funding commitment will sustain re-structured 4-H organization

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

Most Read