Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

An error on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram is causing chaos around the globe Tuesday.

User feeds have been unable to refresh, leading many people to move to Twitter for the time being in order to check on the situation. The technical problem is not allowing the app or website to properly refresh new content with new posts.

While the feed may appear to be working properly, some users have complained they are unable to pull the app down to see new content as a warning message pops up saying, “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

Other messages say items have failed to load, or that the page couldn’t refresh its feed.

A hashtag on Twitter — #instagramdown — has already begun to trend, and the company has just now addressed the problem although some users say this has affected their ability to procrastinate in some cases for up to three hours.

But it is good to see this technical glitch provided everyone with another opportunity to work on their meme game.

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

